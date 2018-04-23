Monday, 23 April 2018

Woman in hospital after crashing car into pole

    By George Block
    Emergency services attend an accident in Green island on Monday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A young woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a power pole in Green Island this morning.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said ambulance officers were called about 10.50am to the crash in Main South Rd.

    A 21-year-old woman was taken to Dunedin hospital with minor injuries.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Daryl Ball said a crew from Lookout Point assisted police and St John. 

