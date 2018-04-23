Woman in hospital after crashing car into pole

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A young woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a power pole in Green Island this morning.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said ambulance officers were called about 10.50am to the crash in Main South Rd.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to Dunedin hospital with minor injuries.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Daryl Ball said a crew from Lookout Point assisted police and St John.