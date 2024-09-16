Woman knocked off scooter amid slew of city crashes

A Dunedin woman escaped serious injury after being knocked off her e-scooter by a car in one of a string of crashes over the weekend period.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 19-year-old was riding her e-scooter at speed down Regent Rd at 12.15pm on Friday when she was stuck by a car trying to exit on to St David St.

Although she was "unlikely to have any injuries" she was taken to Dunedin Hospital for further assessment, and police inquiries were ongoing.

At 9.15pm that day, a 50-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a parked car in Brockville Rd and was stopped on the Green Island off-ramp after swerving down Kaikorai Valley Rd.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 779mcg and was summonsed to appear in court on careless and drink-driving charges, and she had her licence suspended for 28 days.

There were another six crashes on Saturday and Sunday, including a ‘‘medical event’’ on Sunday morning in which a vehicle veered off Harington Point Rd and hit several road signs before forcing some competitors in the Dunedin Marathon to scatter for safety.

At 4.15pm on Saturday a 21-year-old man ended up in a paddock with two passengers on board after swerving off a tight bend in Mt Cargill Rd. There were no injuries and no alcohol involved.

At 8pm an 84-year-old man accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into a parked car in front of him when trying to exit a restaurant on the corner of King Edward St and Macandrew Rd.

When he reversed, he hit another car parked behind him.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man had drunk one beer and was not over the legal limit for alcohol.

