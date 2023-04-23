Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash

A woman is in Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in the city.



A police spokesman said the collision at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Orari St was reported to police about 4.10pm yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said emergency services helped an elderly lady get out of her vehicle before she was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, the police spokesman said.

