Sunday, 23 April 2023

Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash

    By Titus Lambert-Lane
    A woman is in Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in the city.

    A police spokesman said the collision at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Orari St was reported to police about 4.10pm yesterday. 

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said emergency services helped an elderly lady get out of her vehicle before she was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

    An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, the police spokesman said.

    titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz

     

