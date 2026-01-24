Work begins on new town housing project

An artist’s impression of the new terraced townhouses which will be built in Bayfield Rd. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Another town housing project is about to spring up in Dunedin — this time on the former Bayfield Bowling Club site in Bayfield Rd.

Developer/building company TGC Homes director Charles Blair said the 3200sqm site would be called The Green, and would contain 18 terraced townhouses.

The townhouses would be a combination of three-bedroom, two-bathroom; two-bedroom, two-bathroom; and three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouses with garages, with prices ranging from $599,000-$765,000, he said.

"There’s a good range of products to meet the different needs in the market, and all of the homes will have dedicated off-street carparking as well."

As part of the development, the former bowling clubrooms would also be redeveloped into a community medical facility, he said.

"It’s a lovely sunny area, and the site faces directly north.

Construction of foundations have begun on the former Bayfield Bowling Club site, where 18 new terraced townhouses are expected to be completed by November. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"Traditionally, in a development like this, we’ll sell about 50/50 to owner-occupiers, versus investors.

"And most of the owner-occupiers that typically go into our entry-level townhouses are usually young couples with maybe a newborn, and they just want an easy, hassle-free, warm, dry place to start their family."

Construction of the buildings would begin in March and it was on track to be completed in November.

"We’ve started doing more of these heritage-style design homes because we seem to be getting a really good market feedback on them in the community," he said.

"It’s designed with that white picket fence along the front, lots of established hedges that we’re keeping and things like that, so it should fit nicely into the community."

