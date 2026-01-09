Worker washed down after Dunedin 'gas explosion'

Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A worker was washed down on the street by fire hoses in Dunedin's industrial area this morning following a reported gas explosion in a boiler.

Three fire appliances and police have responded to the incident in ward St which has been closed to traffic.

The incident took place at the Dunedin branch of Interwaste, which handles waste for healthcare facilities and "biosecurity risks".

A hazardous chemical notice is posted on the fence outside the building.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Ward St has been closed. Photo: Craig Baxter

Bystanders are being moved upwind of the incident by police.

Ward St has been closed. Photo: Craig Baxter

A witness said a worker was stripped and washed down by firefighters using hoses.

- Allied Media