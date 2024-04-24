Wrong number: Phone scammer calls police station

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police are reminding the public to remain vigilant after receiving a scam call to their office landline number.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the Dunedin Central Police Station received a call to its office number from a ‘‘man with a foreign sounding voice.’’
The man on the phone connected with a police employee and told the staff member that there was a problem with their internet connection.
When the caller was told he had called the New Zealand police, he hung up.
‘‘This is a reminder that anyone is open to scam calls and be safe when disclosing personal details over the phone,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.