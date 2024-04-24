Wrong number: Phone scammer calls police station

When the caller was told he had called the New Zealand police, he hung up. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin police are reminding the public to remain vigilant after receiving a scam call to their office landline number.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the Dunedin Central Police Station received a call to its office number from a ‘‘man with a foreign sounding voice.’’

The man on the phone connected with a police employee and told the staff member that there was a problem with their internet connection.

When the caller was told he had called the New Zealand police, he hung up.

‘‘This is a reminder that anyone is open to scam calls and be safe when disclosing personal details over the phone,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

