Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Wrong number: Phone scammer calls police station

    By Laine Priestley
    When the caller was told he had called the New Zealand police, he hung up. Photo: Getty Images
    Dunedin police are reminding the public to remain vigilant after receiving a scam call to their office landline number.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the Dunedin Central Police Station received a call to its office number from a ‘‘man with a foreign sounding voice.’’

    The man on the phone connected with a police employee and told the staff member that there was a problem with their internet connection.

    When the caller was told he had called the New Zealand police, he hung up.

    ‘‘This is a reminder that anyone is open to scam calls and be safe when disclosing personal details over the phone,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

     

