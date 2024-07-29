Youths in stolen car run out of petrol

Photo: ODT Files

Four youths have found themselves in hot water after being involved in a car chase through Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Dunedin police spotted a stolen vehicle travelling at 68kmh in Kaikorai Valley Rd, about 1.45am.

‘‘We pulled in behind it and signalled it to stop, but it took off heading north along Kaikorai Valley Rd and up Stuart St.’’

He said it turned off Stuart St and into Moray Pl, and police stopped the pursuit because the vehicle was ‘‘travelling at speed’’.

The vehicle was next seen again at Balclutha Police Station yesterday afternoon when it was dropped off by four youths — two males and two females, aged 14 and 15.

It appeared the vehicle had run out of petrol.

Snr Sgt Bond said they would be followed up by Youth Aid, regarding unlawfully taking the motor vehicle.

