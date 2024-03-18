Youths in stolen cars blunder down dead-end street

Police arrested eight youths who ran from two allegedly stolen cars after getting trapped down a dead-end street in Caversham early this morning.

Five of the youths will face charges in Dunedin Youth Court today as they were on bail for allegedly stealing cars in recent weeks.

Police picked up their trail after a stolen Mazda Demio crashed into two parked cars and witnesses saw three youths running from the crash in Calton Hill about 1.30am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said about 1.30am this morning police were called to the crashed Demio on Riselaw Rd.

Soon after, police on patrol in the area were passed by two Toyota Aquas, travelling in the opposite direction.

Police turned and followed the cars at a distance, but did not pursue the vehicles, he said.

When the cars turned into Shortland St – a dead end street off Barnes Dr – police followed.

They saw eight young people get out of the cars and run.

The cars were stolen and all eight youths were rounded up by ‘‘several’’ officers.

Seven of the youths were aged between 14 and 17 years old; one was younger than 14, Snr Sgt Bond said.

All eight were arrested.

Five were held to appear in youth court today, each facing two charges of being in a stolen motor vehicle.

More charges were likely, he said.

Investigations were ongoing and police were waiting to hear from members of the public who might report their cars missing, or being tampered with, over night.

The child was too young to be charged with stealing a car.

One of the youths had no history and so was interviewed and would be dealt with by Youth Aid.

One youth being interviewed did have a history and would likely face charges, he said.

‘‘The five that we’re putting before the courts today are already on charges and bail conditions for previously stealing cars over the last few weeks — so they are continuing to offend while on bail for the exact same type of offending.’’

Last week, police said five teenagers were lucky they ended up in Youth Aid and not a hospital bed after fleeing police in a stolen car driven by a 13-year-old, which crashed in South Dunedin.

