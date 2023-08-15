Youths warned after seen driving in Forbury Park

Police talk to youths seen driving around the racetrack on Tuesday night. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Three youths have been warned after they drove a car in the former Forbury Park racing venue, police say.

Officers were called to the old Dunedin racecourse in Victoria Rd about 5.40pm today.

A police spokesman said the youths were apprehended and were given warnings.

Harness racing and greyhound racing events were run at the track in St Kilda for decades but the venue became surplus to the racing industry’s requirements in 2021.