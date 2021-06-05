Zippy new ride to speed up surf rescues

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago operations committee chairman Cameron Burrow, on jet ski, and (back from left) Harbour Fish general manager Aaron Cooper and Surf Life Saving Otago-Southland club development officer Felix Cook with AND Hospitality Group director Andre Shi at the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club on Thursday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A new era which will include faster jet ski rescues by Otago surf lifesavers is starting, thanks to a $23,000 donation organised by Dunedin firms.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago operations committee chairman Cameron Burrow said it was now planned to buy a rescue jet ski to undertake faster rescues from distant locations off the Otago coast.

A jet ski, which was on loan to Dunedin surf life saving clubs, had been used in Dunedin over recent months, greatly cutting incident response times.

Inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) would continue to be used for most rescues close to the respective surf clubs, but jet skis could travel at up to 100kmh, two and a-half times the maximum speed of an IRB, and could swiftly undertake rescues at Green Island, and, to the north, places such as Long Beach and Doctors Point.

The $23,000 was raised at a Harbour Fish Oyster Bash event and charity auction held on April 9, in association with Andre Shi, the AND Hospitality Group and its Catacombs nightclub in the Octagon.