Saturday, 5 June 2021

Zippy new ride to speed up surf rescues

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago operations committee chairman Cameron Burrow, on jet ski, and ...
    Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago operations committee chairman Cameron Burrow, on jet ski, and (back from left) Harbour Fish general manager Aaron Cooper and Surf Life Saving Otago-Southland club development officer Felix Cook with AND Hospitality Group director Andre Shi at the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club on Thursday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    A new era which will include faster jet ski rescues by Otago surf lifesavers is starting, thanks to a $23,000 donation organised by Dunedin firms.

    Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago operations committee chairman Cameron Burrow said it was now planned to buy a rescue jet ski to undertake faster rescues from distant locations off the Otago coast.

    A jet ski, which was on loan to Dunedin surf life saving clubs, had been used in Dunedin over recent months, greatly cutting incident response times.

    Inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) would continue to be used for most rescues close to the respective surf clubs, but jet skis could travel at up to 100kmh, two and a-half times the maximum speed of an IRB, and could swiftly undertake rescues at Green Island, and, to the north, places such as Long Beach and Doctors Point.

    The $23,000 was raised at a Harbour Fish Oyster Bash event and charity auction held on April 9, in association with Andre Shi, the AND Hospitality Group and its Catacombs nightclub in the Octagon.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter