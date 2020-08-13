Thursday, 13 August 2020

Global Insight: Sealing border would hit too hard

    By Bruce Munro
    New Zealand is being warned against sealing its border until a vaccine is found.

    Speaking on Global Insight, Professor Robert Patman said the economic damage from a sealed border would likely be too great, given that it was not known when an effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccine would be developed.

    Instead, the University of Otago international affairs specialist suggests air bridges could be established to enable trade with countries that have a similarly effective pandemic containment strategy. 

