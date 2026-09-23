Furneaux Lodge's major refurbishment is nearing completion, marking a major milestone in the revamp of one of the Marlborough Sounds' most historic homesteads.

After months of construction, the lodge is almost set for its planned spring reopening on 31 October.

The move is not only a significant investment in the future of the lodge but in Marlborough Sounds tourism, says Managing Director of Marlborough Tour Company Barbara Burkhart.

"The history of Furneaux Lodge is incredibly important to many people, but we're equally focused on its future," she says.

"We've invested heavily in creating a space that honours the character and heritage of the lodge while setting it up for the next generation.”

Furneaux Lodge is one of seven tourism brands operated by Marlborough Tour Company, a leading tourism provider showcasing the best of the Marlborough region.

Patrick Grieve Howden, the owner of The Wellington Biscuit and Confectionery Company bought more than 1,400 hectares of land in Endeavour Inlet in 1903.

The large bell at the front of Furneaux Lodge was originally owned by a Spanish Mission in China, the bell was given to Lieutenant Commander (later Captain) Harry Howden by Bishop Galvin and Roman Catholic missionaries in 1930. Photo: Furneaux Lodge.

He built the colonial-style lodge as a holiday home with the original building still in place. Patrick's son Harry Howden later inherited the property.

As the physical project nears completion, attention is now turning to the team that will bring the space to life, with Furneaux Lodge launching a nationwide search for a Head Chef.

"We are now at the exciting stage where the vision is becoming reality," General Manager of Resorts for Marlborough Tour Company Brent Stander explains.

"The building is taking shape beautifully and we're beginning to focus on what guests will actually experience when they walk through the doors. Central to that experience will be great food, great hospitality, and the right leadership in the kitchen."

Finding the right chef is one of the most important steps in bringing that vision to life."