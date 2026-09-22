For six years he has helped others dealing with cancer, offering care, support and forging friendships.

Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ Marlborough support and Prost-FIT coordinator Murray Eyles has revealed he is stepping aside from the role due to health reasons.

Current member Phil Taylor from Blenheim will take over the reins from the beginning of October.

Murray says he has no doubt Phil is the right man to help.

“I’m not leaving, just stepping aside, I have every confidence in Phil, we think very much alike.”

Murray, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2014 has led the Marlborough Prostate Cancer Support Group since September 2020.

In 2021, he discovered exercise programme Prost-FIT, a programme designed specifically for men with prostate cancer by the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Having recently marked the group’s 5th anniversary, Murray is quietly proud of what has been achieved in Marlborough. The support makes a difference, he says.

“Seeing the difference in a man from the first time he comes in and then later knowing he is among friends, it’s great to see. Their demeanour just changes, they are more relaxed.”

Murray says while men weren’t very good at talking about their health, they needed to be more proactive. “Knowledge is power. Even if we can help just one person a year, then as far as I’m concerned, that’s well worth it.”

Phil, a retired electrician, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2019 and again in 2024 when the cancer returned.

He has undergone 50 doses of radiation and brachytherapy, a type of internal radiation therapy.

“I’m qualified for the role,” he laughs. Phil says he knows taking on the co-ordinator role means he has some big shoes to fill.

“My intention is not to be a Murray, I couldn’t be,” he explains.

“Murray knows everyone and if he doesn’t know them directly there’s some connection.”

Phil says his journey meant he has also been able to help members joining the groups.

“I quickly found myself in a helping role because of my experience; to help ease some of their worries.

“I need to continue that energy that Murray has established.”

Already a welfare officer for the Marlborough Ulysses Club and a keen bike rider, Phil says his main aim is to keep the groups continuing like they are.

“I don’t need to change anything, it works and we must be mindful that seven years ago, there wasn’t anything.”

The Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ Marlborough support group meets in the first Tuesday of every month.

Prost-FIT classes designed for men at any stage of diagnosis and treatment are held at Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 on Mondays at 6pm and Wednesdays at 10.30am.

For more information about classes and the support group, contact Phil Taylor on: 021 935 644 or email marlborough@prostate.org.nz