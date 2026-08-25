The funeral of the late Mr C.H. Street was a striking tribute to one who in life made for himself a good name and a multitude of friends. The last rites of the church were performed at St Joseph’s Cathedral by the Rev Father Ardagh, assisted by the Rev Fathers Haward, Farthing and Monaghan. Mr F.H. Stokes played the “Dead March.” A military funeral was given the deceased, and the pall-bearers who placed the coffin on the gun-carriage were all old South African War comrades of Mr Street. The gun-carriage was covered with floral tributes, and over 50 motor cars joined in the cortege which set off from the Cathedral for the Anderson’s Bay Cemetery. Father Ardagh officiated at the graveside, and Mr B. Hunter played the “Last Post.” The assembly at the cemetery was representative of all classes of the community. Straight down to business A sale of work in aid of the Melanesian Mission, St Mary’s Orphanage (Dunedin), the Orphanage of Mercy (Kilburn, London), and the school was held yesterday afternoon in St Hilda’s Collegiate School, Heriot row. The opening was devoid of all formalities; those concerned in the efforts to raise funds for the deserving institutions mentioned starting operations without loss of time. The sisters of the college supervised the sale, and were very ably assisted by the staff. The following houses were responsible for providing an abundance of good and useful articles: Havelock House (work stall), Laurence House (lavender and flowers), Nelson House (sweets), Wellington House (produce stall), Prefect House (a very charming art stall). “Old Girls” of the college had two stalls, one containing fancy goods and the other cakes. The house mistress and some of the older girls had charge of a very daintily appointed tea room. Wakatipu outlet closure looms It is reported that the official closing of the gates of the Kawarau dam will take place next Monday, weather and other conditions being favourable. The resident engineer has the position well in hand, and the scores of finishing jobs upon which the closing operation of the gates hinges are being carried to completion with feverish haste. A start has not been made yet with the building of the wing walls above and below No 1 pile, but this can be done later and subsequent to Monday’s ceremony. What is being aimed at is that the gates may be closed for a short period before the spring rains and melting snows raise the lake to a level that would preclude the possibility of doing so later. This will enable claimholders to measure up the effects of the impounding of the lake, both literally and metaphorically, and to lay their plans for the working of the river when the gates of the dam can be closed with safety for a lengthier period. One missing off Taieri Mouth Taieri Mouth was the scene of what is almost certainly a drowning fatality on Monday. Two men named Renton and Roustridge sailed round from Kaitangata to Taieri Mouth a few days ago to do some fishing. On Monday they set out as usual, but a heavy swell was encountered outside the bar, and to make matters worse darkness fell. The boat was capsized and Renton was eventually washed ashore. Roustridge, however, was less fortunate and it is now almost certain that he was drowned. The police have as yet found no sign of his body. Roustridge was a miner and fisherman from Kaitangata, and was a single man, 27 years of age. His father is believed to be an hotelkeeper in Greymouth. Upper House stops daylight saving Mr T.K. Sidey’s Summer Time Bill, which the House of Representatives passed by a big majority, met its death in the Legislative Council to-day. The result of the voting on the third reading was a tie, but Sir Walter Carncross, the Speaker, gave his casting vote against it. — ODT, 26.8.1926