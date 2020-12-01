The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks has revealed how the budding terrorist obtained his firearms licence and that one of his referees was known to police and was 'well aware' of the gunman's extremism.
The Christchurch mosque terrorist was able to plot, amass an arsenal of weapons and carry out his attack, which left 51 people dead, without drawing the attention of security agencies - but nothing could have been done to prevent the shootings, an inquiry has concluded.