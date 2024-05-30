$1.1b investment to support disabled people

Disabled people and those who care for them and their families will get a significant funding boost in this year's Budget, the government says.

In a statement, Louise Upston the Minister for Disability Issues, said the government is prioritising essential frontline roles to ensure that critical support services are provided.

The Budget recognises the needs of disabled people and their carers, the government says. Photo: Getty Images

“The coalition government wants the best outcomes for the disability community ... Budget 2024 will provide an additional $1.1 billion over five years to address demand and cost pressures on the support services funded by the Ministry of Disabled People - Whaikaha.

“This includes an $80 million pre-Budget commitment to see the Ministry through to the end of the 2023/24 financial year, and $322 million for 2024/25."

Upston said the money will ensure disabled people who are eligible can access the essential services, equipment or support they need.

“An independent review that is now under way into the disability support system will also help the government improve the long-term financial sustainability of these services and ensure taxpayers are getting value.

“It’s important we provide disabled Kiwis with ongoing support that meets their needs and helps them lead a good life."