A large amount of various drugs have been seized by police after more than 80 search warrants were executed across the country.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said the joint operation with law enforcement in Australia focused on organised crime and - in particular - airports and borders.

Golan said 34 people were arrested.

"We know that these substances create harm amongst communities including addictions, but drugs also attract violence, organised crime and other serious criminal activity," he said.

"Those peddling illicit substances across our community are making profits off of their harm, and authorities are continuing to apply pressure to disrupt their criminal enterprises."

Police found cannabis grow houses in Auckland and seized more than a quarter of a tonne of the class C drug.

Bruce Berry, manager of Customs’ Integrated and Targeted Operations Centre, said the week of action strengthened the coordinated work already taking place across borders.

"Customs works closely with police and our international partners every day to detect and disrupt the criminal networks moving illicit drugs across borders.”

Methaphetamine, cocaine and opium were among other drugs seized.

Week of Action