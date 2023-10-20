$6m Lotto-winning couple plan to keep working

The $6m Lotto winners who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World plan to keep working and do some travelling. Photo / Ian Cooper

An anonymous Napier couple who won a life-changing $6 million in Powerball plan to keep working - but add a spot of globetrotting.

They bought a Triple Dip a couple of days before last Saturday’s draw, according to a media release from Lotto.

“We were watching the election results on Saturday night and completely forgot about the draw,” the woman said.

“Then we got a pop-up on the phone that said a ticket from Greenmeadows New World had won Powerball, and we thought, ‘That’s where we got ours from!’”

“We quickly checked our ticket on the MyLotto app and couldn’t believe it when all our numbers lined up – the very first line of our ticket,” the woman said.

“It said we were a ‘Major Prize Winner’, but we weren’t sure what that meant, so we called my mum to check.”

After her mother relayed the winning numbers, reality dawned for the couple. “I thought, oh my gosh, we actually won!”

Her mother shouted, “You’ve cracked it!”, according to a release from Lotto.

The couple “didn’t sleep” that evening but were in good spirits the following day.

“We got up early to watch the All Blacks and celebrate with our family over breakfast,” the woman said.

It was back to work the next week for the couple, though the man admitted, “It’s been hard to keep a straight face.”

“We plan to carry on working. But now, we can work because we love what we do instead of worrying about money,” the woman said.

The couple would also love to travel more, the woman said.

“We plan to buy a map and pin all the places we want to visit.”