80 hours of submissions to be heard on Treaty Principles Bill

A sign held during a hīkoi protesting the bill last November. Photo: RNZ

The Justice Committee must listen to 80 hours of oral submissions on the Treaty Principles Bill, over the course of a month.

The committee met on Thursday to consider the bill, and confirmed the first full day of hearings will be January 27.

However, it still cannot say how many submissions it received on the Treaty Principles Bill, for which the deadline was extended after problems with the website, despite saying earlier this week it was hoped the number would be released on Thursday.

Committee members from each political party will nominate submitters to be heard in the first week.

The committee will split into two sub-committees to increase the number of people it can hear from during the time available. The sub-committees are expected to hear from submitters in February.

The member who will make up the sub-committees are James Meager, Tamatha Paul, Todd Stephenson, Ginny Andersen, Paolo Garcia, Dr Tracey McLellan, Dr Duncan Webb, Jamie Arbuckle, Tākuta Ferris, Cameron Brewer and Rima Nakhle.

The total number of submissions is still being finalised, once they are checked for duplication and it is made sure each one meets the criteria.

Any that do not meet the criteria - including duplicates, those made under only a first name, a first name and initial, initials only, or a clear and obvious pseudonym - would not be considered.

Any racist material would not be considered.

Submissions were reopened after some people experienced technical issues on the parliament website.

Parliament confirmed there were no issues with the website during the extended submission period.

RNZ reported there were 300,000 online submissions before the initial deadline, half of which were received on the last day - easily surpassing the previous record of about 107,000 on the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill in 2021.