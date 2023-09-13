Air NZ plane narrowly avoids mid-air collision

An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300, like the one pictured, was involved in the near-miss collision while on an Auckland to Whangārei flight. Photo / Grant Bradley

An investigation is under way after an Air New Zealand plane was forced to take action to avoid a mid-air collision with a smaller plane.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 28.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission launched an investigation saying an Air New Zealand Q300 passenger aircraft ZK-NES, flying from Whangārei to Auckland, was involved in the near-miss.

A Beech 76 Duchess aircraft ZK-JED, en route from Auckland to Whangārei, was the other plane involved, with both flights being on reciprocal tracks.

“A close proximity event occurred and the crew of ZK-NES took avoiding action.”

“There was no collision, no damage, and nobody was injured.”

The incident occurred near Brynderwyn, between Auckland and Whangārei.

Air New Zealand has been approach for comment.