All Black's daughter charged over hit and run death

Helena Cribb is due to reappear in the North Shore District Court in September. Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The daughter of a former All Black has been charged in relation to an alleged hit-and-run death in Auckland.

Helena Cribb, the 22-year-old daughter of Ron Cribb, was charged earlier this year, following the death of Jason Collins.

Collins, 65, was found dead by a member of the public on O'Brien Road in North Shore's Lucas Heights, in the early hours of 7 December.

Cribb's lawyer, Adam Holland, confirmed her name suppression had now lapsed.

She is facing a charge of operating a vehicle carelessly, causing a death while under the influence of a drink or drug.

A statement released earlier this year by Collins' family said his death had left an "unfillable void in their hearts".

"As a devoted father, husband, and trusted friend to many in our community, his absence is a constant ache, a relentless reminder of what we've lost.

"Taken from us too soon, his departure is a profound and senseless blow that we struggle to comprehend."

Cribb will next appear in the North Shore District Court in September.