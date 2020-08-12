All rest homes in Level 4 lockdown for three days

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace said this morning that no visits from family would be allowed.
He said rest homes were not taking any chances.
"The experience in Melbourne where more than 100 rest homes have been affected shows the impact of not moving quickly.
"This a precautionary measure and the situation will be reassessed on Friday."
