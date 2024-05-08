Ambulance collides with school bus

Photo: RNZ

An ambulance transporting a patient to hospital has collided with a school bus in central Auckland.

Hato Hone St John said one of its crew suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital after the crash on Newton Road, near Ponsonby at about 4pm.

The bus was from Diocesan School for Girls and no pupils were injured.

St John district operations manager Andy Everiss said the ambulance was transporting a patient to hospital at the time and they were transferred to another ambulance to continue the journey.

Diocesan principal Heather McRae said another school bus had been following behind, so students were able to change to that bus to finish their trip.

The school would carry out a health and safety report into the incident.

Everiss said it would cooperate with a police investigation into the incident.

Police said there would likely be delays around Newton Road while the scene was fully cleared.