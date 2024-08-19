Ambulance staff set to strike after failure to reach deal

St John First Union members chalked ambulances with messages in July. Photo: Supplied / First Union

Ambulance staff will proceed with strike action on Tuesday, after unions and St John failed to reach an agreement during bargaining last Thursday.

New Zealand Ambulance Association (NZAA) and First Union members will withdraw labour for four hours from the start of each of their shifts, commencing at 4am on Tuesday and concluding at 4am on Wednesday. Then again at 4am on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

In a statement, the New Zealand Ambulance Association wrote the offer last Thursday fell well short of what the unions considered acceptable.

"We have communicated to St John we will meet face-to-face any time and anywhere prior to the strike action to try and move forward since they have found some funding from Health New Zealand."

"One of their requirements was the removal of all industrial actions. We were reluctant to do this unless there was something more positive and likely to be acceptable to our members in the current environment. St John has refused at this point in time which was disappointing for both unions."

St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations Dan Ohs said it had plans in place to ensure life-threatening emergencies will be attended to with minimal disruption.

Like other essential health services, ambulance services are covered by the Life Preserving Services framework, which required ambulance providers and unions to work constructively to maintain core services that prevent a serious threat to life or permanent disability during strike action.

"To maintain a safe level of service, union members will return to work to cover gaps that we have been unable to cover by non-striking ambulance personnel. Both First and NZAA Unions have worked with us to ensure this occurs," he said.

Ohs said St John had been in bargaining with the unions since the beginning of this year, following the Ambulance Operations Multi-Union Collective Agreement expiring last November.

He said it had been working with Health New Zealand and ACC to secure additional funding to resolve outstanding bargaining claims.

"We have made two separate offers that have attempted to pass on available funding, but to date these have fallen short of union expectations."