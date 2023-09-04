Angry motorist confronts Wellington protesters

The protesters were met by angry motorists in Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Climate protesters blocking the southbound lane of Wellington's urban motorway are lucky to have escaped injury this morning.

Three protesters for the Restore Passenger Rail climate action group were met by angry motorists, one of whom grabbed them and drove his vehicle between the people on the road.

The protesters sat down on the stretch of State Highway 1 just ahead of the northern entrance to the Terrace Tunnel about 8am.

The frustrated motorist tore a banner from the protesters and hurled abuse at them.

A struggle ensued as supporters attempted to stop the man grabbing the seated protesters.

The man swatted aside the phone of one person filming the altercation and threw an item of protesters' clothing into the northbound lane.

He re-entered his vehicle and drove towards the line.

"Just move forward a bit, I'll run them over," he said.

The man shouted to another motorist between his van and the protesters.

"If you're happy to go to court then so am I. I ain't stopping," he said.

A supporter of the protesters who tussled with the man was carried a short distance as she clung to the front of the vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, cleared the road and took three people into custody.

Traffic resumed just before 8.15am.