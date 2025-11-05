Woman who travelled from Dunedin missing for more than two months

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving the SkyCity Hotel in central Auckland just after 5am on August 21. Photo: Supplied / Police

Police say they have not found a woman who disappeared in Auckland more than two months ago, but they are committed to finding answers.

Te Anihana Pomana, also known as Ani Anderson, went missing on August 21 after leaving Sky City hotel in the early hours of the morning.

The 25-year-old was seen on CCTV heading towards Victoria Street West in the central city before she vanished.

Police last month said Pomana had withdrawn cash before her disappearance, and that her bank account had not been used since.

She had left all her belongings in the hotel.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said police acknowledged the pain and frustration Pomana's family felt, and urged nearby businesses to help in their search.

"Police are appealing to business owners, particularly in the central Auckland area, to thoroughly check their premises," he said.

"This includes storage areas, outbuildings, and any spaces that may not be regularly accessed in case Te Anihana has managed to enter unnoticed."

Friend said police had not been able to identify any positive leads despite significant resources committed to the investigation.

"We continue to appeal to the public - if anyone has any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, please come forward.

"We remain committed to finding answers and bringing Te Anihana home."

Meanwhile, Pomana's family have taken to social media, to voice their frustrations at the investigation into her disappearance.

"Sincerely grateful for the ongoing genuine support and care for our Te Anihana, Te Anihana is literally one of the most beautiful human beings ever," the post said.

"She's of light, her heart pure gold, would do absolutely anything for anyone. A keen go getter. A genuine beautiful old soul. Regardless of possible notes online. We have made it clear since the beginning Te Anihana was struggling with her health both physical & mental.

"The facts remain there has been a piss poor investigation since the beginning."

Anyone with information can update police online now or call 105, using reference number 250822/6281.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Timeline of Te Anihana Pomana's disappearance

Early August: Pomana travelled from Dunedin to Christchurch with her father.

August 2: She arrived in Auckland and was treated at Middlemore Hospital for existing injuries. She was later discharged.

Early August: It's believed she moved between multiple hostels, hotels, and bedsits in early August.

August 18: Pomana checked into SkyCity Hotel in Central Auckland, at 11.11pm.

August 20: She was seen on CCTV boarding WX1 bus from Hobson St at 6.37pm. Police believed she travelled to Lincoln Rd in Henderson then returned to city.

August 21: There was a confirmed sighting on CCTV of Pomana leaving Sky City at 5.06am, where she left all of her belongings behind. The last confirmed sighting was on Victoria St West that day at 5.16am.

August 29: Police released CCTV of her last known movements.

September 5: Pomana's mother and police issue an appeal for information about her location.

September 25: Police say despite many people coming forward with information, there had been no new sightings.

October 1: Pomana's family issue an update on social media, saying there had been no sightings or bank movements since her disappearance.