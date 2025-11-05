Secondary school teachers on afternoon strike

Teachers on strike in Wellington earlier this year. Photo: RNZ

More than 20,000 secondary school teachers will go on strike this afternoon.

The full, nationwide strike takes place from 1.15pm to 3.15pm, on the second day of NCEA and scholarship exams.

Post Primary Teachers' Association president Chris Abercrombie is hopeful it will help the government to come up with a better pay offer.

Members voted overwhelmingly to reject the most recent offer of a 2.5% rise in September, before strongly endorsing industrial action.

"We just really hope the government comes to the party with an offer, so we don't have to engage in any more industrial action, we can just focus on the teaching and learning," Abercrombie said.

It is the last action scheduled, after teachers refused to teach certain class levels, from Year 7 to 13, between October 14 and 17, took part in a full day national strike on October 23, and carried out a ban on extracurricular activity on October 29.

Abercrombie said the association would go back into bargaining on November 11.

However, he was disappointed it had taken so long.

"This government has said that they want to meet, they want to negotiate. We still haven't had any negotiations since early October, possibly even late September.

"The government keeps saying come around the table, get negotiations, that's the way to do it. But it's been really hard to get negotiating dates for the secondary teachers."

The Ministry of Education and Public Service Commission have been approached for comment.