Three structures lost to raging fire in Canterbury

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Darfield, Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

Multiple structures have been destroyed by fire as firefighters battle a blaze in Canterbury's Selwyn district.

Crews were called to the fire burning in trees at a property near Darfield at 10am, sending up thick, black smoke.

A helicopter was also called in to help the 13 crews on the ground from Darfield, Kirwee, Sheffield, Hororata, Dunsandle, Rolleston, Cust , Coalgate and Christchurch stations.

Three structures have been lost to fire, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Canterbury Plains Contracting director Dean Jenkins told RNZ explosions could be heard when the fire broke out at the corner of Bleak House and Redmonds Roads.

He said the property owner was known for recycling old fridges and other appliances.

In a social media post, the Darfield Volunteer Fire Brigade said it was attending a large fire near Old West Coast Road.

"Please stay clear of the area so our crews can work, if you are down wind please close your windows to avoid the smoke," the brigade said.