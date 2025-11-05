Fears homeless to be pushed out of Auckland CBD

The government and groups are concerned about the rise in homelessness in central Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Housing advocates are worried officials may be making moves to push rough sleepers out of central Auckland.

Representatives from Auckland City Mission, Visionwest, Lifewise, Kāhui Tū Kaha, Te Matapihi, Community Housing Aotearoa and Housing First Auckland told RNZ they believed the government was taking an urgent "move on" approach to homelessness.

Their concern was sparked by a meeting held recently involving Minister for Auckland, Simeon Brown.

Brown confirmed he met with "central government agencies", Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and "a range of stakeholders" to "discuss safety in Auckland's CBD".

Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ

"The purpose of this meeting was to discuss practical safety improvements, rather than legislative changes," he said.

"As Minister for Auckland, my role is to ensure agencies, local government and community organisations are working together to improve safety, strengthen coordination and support better housing outcomes."

Matters relating to legislation or enforcement fell outside his responsibilities as Minister for the city, he said.

He did not answer specific questions about what was discussed in the meeting.

The minister said the council was working more closely with police and others "to address immediate concerns" about central city safety and would consider other options including strengthening bylaws in due course.

He would not say which bylaws he was referring to.

RNZ has approached police for comment.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. Photo: RNZ

The mayor hoped the meeting would be the first of many to co-ordinate efforts to improve central city safety.

"I am an advocate of council looking after places and government taking care of people behaviour. It's a complex issue but I'm happy to work collaboratively with agencies and government."

Housing advocates requested an urgent hui this week with Simeon Brown, as well as Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka.

The ministers did not answer RNZ's questions about whether they would accept the invitations.

But advocates said they were now "in constructive conversation" with ministers and officials.

The group said they shared the government's concern about the rise in homelessness in central Auckland, but were worried about the approach it might be taking.

"We are ready to work with the government on proven and effective approaches that create lasting change for all."

They said proven solutions included Housing First, a programme many of their organisations deliver by helping people sleeping rough into homes and supporting them to ensure they can sustain their tenancy.

In September this year, the government funded an additional 300 social homes through Housing First and put $10 million towards support services for people sleeping rough.

In Parliament yesterday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins asked Prime Minister Christopher Luxon whether the government was considering a law change to ban homeless people from central business districts.

Luxon replied: "There have been no Cabinet decisions or discussion on that topic."

The government was doing everything it could to support homeless people, pointing to the extra Housing First places, he said.