Another fire at Auckland business park

Fire engulfed nearly 5000 sq m of plastic and six shipping containers at a recycling facility storage area in Waiuku Business Park on Monday.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Ryan Geen said they were called to the same place about 3.30am today.
"They found two shipping containers [on fire], that were involved in the fire the other night."
The fire was put out by about 5am, he said.
Crews did not call a fire investigator or police but the investigation into Monday night's fire was ongoing, he said.
Police are treating the earlier one as suspicious.
He was shocked to learn that the fire might have been deliberately lit there and said the recycling facility converted waste plastic into fence posts.