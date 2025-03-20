Arrests after alleged extortion attempts at Auckland supermarket

The Pak'nSave supermarket in Manukau. Photo: Google Maps

Three people have been arrested after complaints of extortion attempts by security guards at a South Auckland supermarket.

Allegations of security guards attempting to fine customers they said had stolen goods from Pak'nSave Manukau arose last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said five victims came forward.

Two men, aged 23 and 29, and a 19-year-old woman will face a variety of charges, including demands with intent, in Manukau District Court next week.

The maximum penalty for demands with intent is seven years in prison.