Teen missing from Auckland mall found safe

Whetu Bennett, seen on CCTV at LynnMall. Photo: Supplied/police

A 17-year-old who went missing from a West Auckland mall six days ago has been found safe.

Whetu Bennett was last seen at LynnMall last Tuesday.

She had been living with her mother in Morrinsville before moving to Auckland three weeks ago with her 28-year-old boyfriend.

A police spokesperson confirmed she had been found safe and well on Monday.

The spokesperson did not give any further details on how Whetu was found but said police wanted to thank the public for providing them with information.