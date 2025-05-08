Auckland man admits prostituting 14-year-old girl

Photo: Women's Refuge

An Auckland man has admitted prostituting a 14-year-old girl he was in an illegal relationship with, and recruiting her friends to join them.

Wiparera Paraire, 26, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four charges relating to sexually exploiting young people at the High Court in Auckland.

He remains in custody until his sentencing in July.

The agreed summary of facts laid out Paraire's offending.

Paraire was in a relationship with the 14-year-old girl between April 2023 and January 2024, the document said.

A month after the relationship began the girl had run away from home, and during the police search officers "explicitly" told Paraire of her age, it said.

Despite that, he continued their relationship.

Paraire found the girl prostitution work, ensured she was paid, and got her to recruit her friends - who were also underage - to prostitute themselves, the report stated.

It said the 14-year-old's mother found messages from Paraire on her daughter's Snapchat account that were "of an overtly sexual nature" and began monitoring them to see what he was sending her.

On one occasion, the girl had been admitted to hospital for assessment by a mental health team.

Paraire said: "Where are you, I have work for you tonight someone's been calling".

On another, they exchanged messages about a group of people she had claimed to have met up with, and who wanted sex, it said.

Paraire instructed the girl to "try get em to get as fkd up as possible act cute don't get too fkd up".

He encouraged her to flirt with them, and "make future business".

The document showed a week later, the girl told Paraire she was at a hotel with somebody and had "made some money", and was waiting for him to go to sleep.

"Ayy ata girl", Paraire replied.

He encouraged her to pickpocket the man or distract him through sexual acts but she protested, saying she had already performed sex acts with him, and been paid.

The document revealed the girl had also told Paraire her friend wanted to "be on board" and sent him a full body nude picture of her.

"Just tell her that you have this guy that will help her make money if she's down," Paraire said.

The messages indicated the pair would take a cut from whatever the friend earned, the document said.

Paraire pleaded guilty to one charge each of dealing in a person under 18 for sexual exploitation, agreeing to deal in a person under 18 for sexual exploitation, knowingly making an objectionable publication and sexual conduct with a young person under 16.

The first three charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, and the final charge has a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202.

Samaritans: 0800 726 666.

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds.

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254.

Healthline: 0800 611 116.

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155.

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.