Auckland police incident: Two hearses seen leaving property

Police at the scene in Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park. Photo: Dean Purcell

Two hearses have been seen leaving an Auckland property where a large number of police, including forensic staff in boiler suits, have been present since yesterday afternoon.

An RNZ reporter had earlier seen a body being loaded into a hearse, and a neighbour told The New Zealand Herald they understood a body had been found at the Moncrieff Ave property.

Neighbours in the street were angry police were keeping them in the dark about what had happened.

Two adults and two children have been living at the house for about six months, RNZ understands.

Police would only confirm they responded to an "incident" at the Clendon Park, South Auckland property and there was no immediate risk to the public in relation to that.

"Our inquiries are in the very early stages ... further information will be provided when available," a police spokeswoman said.

Earlier, a police scene examination tent was erected over a driveway and several forensic staff in boiler suits could be seen.

Up to eight police vehicles were in the street, which neighbours said had been blocked off.

A man living a couple of doors away from the scene said police weren't saying much.

"They just mentioned to me it's a crime scene."

He'd heard other people say a body had been found at the property.

He hadn't heard anyone in distress, but another neighbour's dogs had been noisy about 1am or 2am.

"There was a lot of barking."

A young woman, man aged in about his 30s and an "old" man lived at the property, the neighbour said.

Previous occupants had been the subject of police visits in the past, but not the current ones.

"Bikies" would sometimes visit the property, he said.

Moncrieff Ave was a "pretty solid street" and he was comfortable living there, the man said.

"There's a few issues, but nothing serious."

Police are expected to release more details of the incident today.