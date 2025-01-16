Baby with whooping cough dies

Photo: ODT files

A baby died from whooping cough over the Christmas period, Health New Zealand says.

Officials declared an epidemic several weeks ago, as cases spiked to levels not seen since 2018.

Figures from the time showed nearly 10% of cases - 117 people - had to be hospitalised, while two-thirds of babies under 12 months ended up in hospital.

Babies are particularly at risk of catching the disease.

The numbers have prompted the health agency to put out a fresh call for pregnant people and young children to get their whooping cough vaccine.

About 1 or 2 in 100 of the babies hospitalised with pertussis, commonly called whooping cough, die from infection.