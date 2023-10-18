'Beautiful shining light': Tributes for teen killed in Canterbury crash

Keyana Beazley. Photo: Supplied

Family and friends have paid tribute to a teenager killed in a car accident in Canterbury over the weekend.

Keyana Beazley, 19, of Waimā in Northland, was one of five people involved in the two-vehicle accident in Coalgate, Selwyn around lunchtime on Saturday.

Beazley was critically injured and died in Christchurch Hospital the following morning. The four other people sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Homebush and Malvern Hills Rds.

A fundraiser has been organised on Givealittle to arrange funds for the return of Beazley’s body to Northland.

Beazley’s family told The New Zealand Herald they are grieving the loss and declined to comment.

The death is expected to be referred to the regional Coroner.

“All funds will go directly to her mum, any help is appreciated,” the page’s author wrote.

Online tributes were posted in memory of Beazley - remembering her as a “precious soul” and expressing grief at her early passing.

“Be at peace in the arms of the father our beautiful shining light,” one person wrote in a post with photos of Beazley.

Another wrote, “Words can’t explain how hurt I am, I love you always and forever”.