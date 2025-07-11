Big sleepout glimpse into 'awful' homeless experience

Lawyer Mai Chen. Photo: Getty Images

The Lifewise Big Sleepout made a return last night after a five-year hiatus, to highlight homelessness.

The Sleepout was a regular event before Covid, with people spending a night out in the elements to get a glimpse of life on the streets.

Lawyer Mai Chen was among those taking part in Auckland and made it through the night.

She said the experience was "awful", but helped her understand how people survived on the streets.

Chen said the rain, lights and noise made it extremely difficult to sleep.

"It's very difficult to sleep when there is rain falling in your mouth.

"But most importantly, we had security guards policing the area and I think as a women, if I didn't have security, I wouldn't have got any sleep at all because your whole body is alert to the fact you are outside," she said.

"But I know straight after this I get to go home and brush my teeth and find a coffee, get an uber and head home and have a shower."

Chen said the experience reminded her of her experience as a migrant in New Zealand.

"We were very different, the first 10 years were touch and go, look we didn't always have enough food but we always had somewhere to sleep.

"I mean it's not a nice experience but I'm so pleased I had it because I don't think you could understand it if you didn't do it."

It was for a good cause, Chen said when explaining why she participated in the Big Sleepout.

"For me, I did it because I thought, look you are never going to understand this very uncomfortable issue until you try it."

Chen said it was clear from talking to the homeless funded services made difference.

The donation line for the Lifewise Big Sleepout can be found here.