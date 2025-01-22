'A bit naive, even': Jacinda Ardern's tell-all memoir to tackle politics of kindness

Jacinda Ardern speaking at the Massachusetts Conference For Women in Boston. Photo: Getty Images

A "deeply personal memoir" by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern will be out in early June, promising to share pivotal moments from her leadership and the details behind her decision to step down from the role.

Ardern was 37 when she became prime minister in October 2017, making her the world's youngest female head of government.

She gave birth to daughter Neve the following June, which made her the first leader of a country in nearly 30 years to give birth while in office.

During her tenure as prime minister, Ardern navigated the Christchurch mosque attacks in March 2019, the Whakaari White Island eruption in December 2019 and the Covid outbreak in March 2020.

She announced her resignation as the 40th New Zealand PM and leader of the Labour Party on January 19, 2023.

A Different Kind of Power by Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Penguin Random House

promises to cover off her reasons for stepping down and provide insights into her leadership style through her experiences and reflections.

"Some people thought kindness was sentimental, soft," Ardern said in a statement.

"A bit naive, even. I knew this.

"But I also knew they were wrong.

"Kindness has a power and strength that almost nothing else on this planet has.

"I'd seen kindness do extraordinary things - I'd seen it give people hope, I'd seen it change minds, and transform lives."

A Different Kind of Power will be published by Penguin Random House New Zealand.

Publisher Grace Thomas said Ardern's book had "everything a reader could want in a memoir".

"A Different Kind of Power is an inspiring call to action for empathetic leaders as well as a captivating read," she said.