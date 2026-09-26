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A blaze at a home owned by a hoarder near Blenheim prompted a multi-vehicle response from firefighters overnight.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) dispatched nine brigades to Spring Creek around midnight.
The house belonged to a hoarder, which a Fenz spokesperson told RNZ had "made the incident a lot more complicated".
"It took us a long time to extinguish as the fire had spread to a couple of trees, and car parts, and the like, that were in the yard.
"It went to, what we call, a fourth-alarm fire.
"We had about seven or eight pumps there at the height of the incident, plus several more water tankers."
A digger was still on site on Sunday morning to pull apart debris, while firefighters dampened down the remaining hotspots.
No-one was injured.