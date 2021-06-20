Blenheim stabbings: 10 arrested after 1 killed, 2 badly injured

A police tent at the scene of the attack in Market St this morning. Image: NZ Herald

Police have arrested 10 people in relation to the fatal stabbing in Blenheim this morning.

They face a range of charges including murder, wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

Police rushed to the scene outside Club Envy on Market St just after 3am and found one person dead and two seriously injured.

Two people remain in hospital in a serious condition.

A homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Alaia, is underway.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said further arrests were likely as police continued to investigate.

"We acknowledge that today's incident will be concerning to the wider community. Police can assure the community that violent crimes will not be tolerated, and we will hold those who offend to account."