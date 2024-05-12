Peters meets with new Solomon Islands PM

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is on a tour of Pacific nations. Photo: RNZ/Nick Monro

The foreign affairs minister has landed in Solomon Islands for the first leg of his Pacific tour, and an audience with the newly elected Prime Minister.

Winston Peters and a delegation of MPs have met with Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele in Honiara.

Manele, who had been Solomon Islands' minister of foreign affairs since 2019, was sworn in as Prime Minister on 2 May, following the resignation of Manasseh Sogavare.

Peters said the delegation had congratulated the new government, and was privileged to meet the new Prime Minister and members of his Cabinet during the government's first 10 days in office.

"This very early visit reflects the deep and long-standing relationship we share, based on mutual respect and common values."

Peters indicated the visit would be the first of a range of high-level engagements between New Zealand and Solomon Islands this year, including a further visit, and an invitation to host Manele in New Zealand.

"This meeting was a welcome opportunity to discuss the new Solomon Islands government's priorities for its first 100 days in office, and New Zealand's development partnership with Solomon Islands spanning priority areas including critical infrastructure, education, governance and economic reform," he said.

Peters was leading a delegation of MPs, including Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, the chairperson of Parliament's Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade committee Tim van de Molen, and Labour's foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker.

The delegation would also be visiting Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Tuvalu in the coming days.