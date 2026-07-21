More owners taking dogs on retail runs

Julie Leeper treats her 13-year-old Labrador, Humphrey, and German Spitz, Storm, to a piece of scone during their regular visit to Niche Coffee and Eatery in Sumner. Photo: Geoff Sloan

For Julie Leeper, a trip to the café is rarely a solo outing.

Accompanied by her 13-year-old labrador, Humphrey, and german spitz, Storm, Leeper is a regular at Sumner’s dog-friendly Niche Coffee and Eatery, where she enjoys a coffee with her two canine companions.

She said Humphrey, in particular, loves coming along and is always happy to receive the occasional treat.

Leeper regularly takes both dogs with her when she visits cafés and shops, and said they are usually met with a warm welcome from staff and other customers.

James Meaclem and his 4 year-old Schnoodle, Charlie take time out at Columbus Coffee at Mitre 10 MEGA Prestons. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Stopping for a coffee and browsing stores has become part of Leeper’s routine – one that is becoming increasingly common as more businesses open their doors to well-behaved dogs.

Changes to the Food Act in 2014 allowed food businesses to decide whether to permit dogs in outdoor dining areas, provided food safety risks are appropriately managed.

Dogs must be kept at least three metres from kitchen areas.

However, it was not until September last year that the city council updated its Dog Control Policy and Bylaw, giving businesses greater autonomy to set their own rules around pets.

The revised policy also permits dogs in the central city, provided they are kept on a short leash. Dogs must also be leashed on roads, footpaths and in car parks.

A strong outdoor café culture and high rates of dog ownership have since seen many cafés adopt dog-friendly policies.

Waltham resident Matt Le said his two-month-old border collie Piper gets a lot of attention whenever they go shopping.

“Everyone wants to pat her. She gets incredibly excited when she sees other dogs, much more than people,” he said.

Matt Le with two-month-old border collie, Piper at an outdoor cafe on New Regent St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

They are frequent visitors to Mitre 10 and Bunnings.

“I try to take her to as many places that we go to as possible, because she deserves a good, meaningful life too,” said Le.

Dogs have also become a common sight in hardware stores.

Mitre 10 MEGA Prestons owner Miles Anderson said it is not just dogs that accompany their owners shopping.

“Rabbits, cats, birds, a parrot on someone’s shoulder – and some really big dogs. But no horses yet, thankfully.”

He said customers were generally receptive.

“Like most things you’ve got lovers and then you’ve got haters. However, the vast majority, I’d say, are pretty dog-friendly.”

Sumner resident Pam Seque said she had noticed cafés and restaurants becoming increasingly dog-friendly, making it easier to take her bichon frisé, Stevi, with her.

“It’s a lot better than it used to be. Most people are more accepting of dogs,” she said.

The growing presence of dogs in businesses has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some shoppers welcoming the trend.

“Pets are the new kids and grandkids,” said one user.

“They should allow more dogs and ban kids – less damage, prettier and won’t throw a tantrum if they don’t get what they want.”

Mark Pickering from Merivale out for a walk with his 4-year-old Black Labrador, Archie. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Others, however, raised concerns about safety, hygiene and the suitability of retail environments for animals.

It’s a shop. Leave your dog at home. What’s wrong with people?” another user said.

“Not everyone likes pets, and some people are allergic… I especially do not want it around my food.” Food businesses are required to maintain high hygiene standards and keep dogs at least three metres from food preparation areas.

However, pets are prohibited from entering indoor food-selling areas, such as supermarkets and large shopping malls.

The only exception is for registered service or support animals, which must be on a lead or controlled.

Lyn Brock and her terrier cross, Scruffy, at a table outside Sumner's Red Snapper fish and chip shop. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Hub Hornby centre manager Jason Marsden said taking your dog shopping appeals to younger people who may be delaying having children.

While animals are generally not allowed inside The Hub Hornby, he said it continues to occasionally trial Thursday “bring your pet shopping” evenings.

Marsden said their original fears of noise, mess and dogs fighting had not eventuated.

“Because the mall is neutral territory, the dogs only want to interact with each other. Because they are under control on leashes, that forces the owners to interact with each other as well,” he said.

He said it was interesting watching how other shoppers reacted.

“People’s generation defines their reaction. Baby boomers were like, ‘hey, I love my dog but I would never take them shopping with me’, while younger people were like, ‘hey, this is fantastic, best thing ever’.”

Pam Seque from Sumner with her 4-year-old Bichon Frisé, Stevi, at the Village Gate Mall in Merivale. Photo: Geoff Sloan

• Mitre 10 MEGA does not have a single national policy for dogs because stores are individually owned and operated.

Each store owner decides their own pet policy but generally well-behaved dogs on a short leash and under control are allowed in-store.

• Bunnings — Dogs are permitted in stores provided they are friendly, kept under control, and either on a lead, securely in a trolley, or muzzled.

Owners must clean up any accidents.

• The Hub Hornby — Generally dogs aren’t allowed, except on Thursday evening. 6-9pm

• The Colombo, shopping centre in Sydenham — Each store has its own dog policy, but the central mall area is dog-friendly for dogs on a leash ‘or in a handbag.’

• The Tannery, Woolston — Each store has its own dog policy. Well-behaved dogs on leads are allowed throughout the main atrium.

WHERE DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED:

• Supermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Large chain retail stores (Clothing, Electronics, etc)

• Large shopping malls

• Outdoor food/farmers markets.