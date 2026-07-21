Govt receives inquiry into Tom Phillips case

Tom Phillips and one of the campsites he used in Waikato. Photo: RNZ and NZ Police

Giles Dexter of RNZ

The government has received the final report of the inquiry into the handling of the Tom Phillips case - but the Attorney-General says it will be a few weeks before it can be made public.

Phillips disappeared with his three young children from Marokopa in Waikato in December 2021 and lived in hiding with them in bushland for nearly four years (1358 days).

The fugitive died following a shootout with police in the small town of Piopio, when they were called to reports of a burglary early on September 8 last year. He shot an officer several times.

Attorney General Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

In November last year, former attorney-general Judith Collins announced the inquiry would look at whether all practicable steps were taken by government agencies to ensure the welfare and safety of Phillips' children.

It would not include findings on any judicial decisions.

The inquiry was carried out by Justice Simon Moore, KC, with no public hearings.

Attorney General Chris Bishop confirmed this afternoon the report had been received.

"It is highly likely to require redactions before it's released publicly, so there'll be a bit of a process around that. And then relevant ministers, senior ministers, will be reading it and considering it."

Bishop said his aim was to release the report about mid-August, but was unable to say whether there would be a legislative response.

If legislation was required, Bishop said it would be "highly unlikely" it would be able to be done before the general election on November 7.

"I haven't seen the report yet, so let's just wait and see what the report shows."