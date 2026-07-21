Mini defibrillator to make treatment more accessible

The 'LifeBeat Mini' works just as a standard size defibrillator would. Photo: supplied

A new defibrillator the size of a mobile phone has been launched by Hato Hone St John, which it says will make life-saving treatment more accessible.

The 'LifeBeat Mini' is as powerful as a full-sized defibrillator, but weighs less than 700g, and can fit into a glove box, handbag or first aid kit.

Last year, almost 2500 Kiwis were treated for cardiac arrests, but only 6% received defibrillation from a bystander before an ambulance arrived.

St John's Simon Barnett told RNZ's Morning Report programme today the technology was the same as a standard size defibrillator and delivered the same energy of 150 joules.

"It's safe, it's easy and it saves lives."

People who received defibrillation in the community were two and a-half times more likely to survive a cardiac arrest, he said.

"It's a significant statistic to consider and that's why we want to see more defibrillators in the community."

The mini defibrillator - priced at $2990 - was designed for people on the go, Barnett said.

This included people outdoors, in motorhomes or on boats.

"If portability is the go, then we would recommend the mini."

Barnett said there was more recognition of what a cardiac arrest was these days and an understanding that the community played a crucial role in helping St John save lives.

While 72% of cardiac arrests happened at home, Barnett said the small defibrillator's mobility was one of its benefits.

There were also a lot of people still training in CPR which also made a big difference in saving lives.

St John trained 130,000 people a year - but would "love" to train more, he said.