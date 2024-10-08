Bluebridge ferry backs into Picton wharf

The Connemara in September after it lost power during a sailing in the Cook Strait. Photo: RNZ

Bluebridge's Connemara ferry is understood to have hit a wharf in Picton while berthing.

It was in the Queen Charlotte Sound on Tuesday while waiting for the wharf to be fixed.

Picton Harbourmaster Jake Oliver confirmed he had been made aware that a Bluebridge ferry had "made contact" with the wharf and was currently being fixed.

Meanwhile, a man told RNZ his partner was on board the ferry, which had headed back into the Queen Charlotte Sound after trying to dock.

He said the fender chain appeared to have broken when the ferry tried to dock.

The Connemara's path on 8 October. Photo: Marine Traffic / supplied

Another person who said they were onboard at the time posted on social media that the ship had backed into the wharf.

Marine tracking websites also showed the Connemara in the Queen Charlotte Sound.

In September, the Connemara lost power during a late night sailing and had to be towed back to Wellington Harbour.

It was the latest in a series of disruptions, delays and issues with the country's ferries.

RNZ has contacted both the Port and Bluebridge for comment.

