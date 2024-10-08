Bluebridge ferry damages Picton wharf while berthing

The Connemara in September after it lost power during a sailing in the Cook Strait. Photo: RNZ

Bluebridge's Connemara ferry hit and damaged fendering on Waitohi Wharf in Picton while berthing today.

Port Marlborough engineers and workshop team have resolved the issue while the troubled vessel waited, anchored in Queen Charlotte Sound.

Picton Harbourmaster Jake Oliver earlier confirmed he had been made aware that a Bluebridge ferry had "made contact" with the wharf and was currently being fixed.

Meanwhile, a man told RNZ his partner was on board the ferry, which had headed back into the Queen Charlotte Sound after trying to dock.

The Connemara's path on 8 October. Photo: Marine Traffic / supplied

He said the fender chain appeared to have broken when the ferry tried to dock.

Another person who said they were onboard at the time posted on social media that the ship had backed into the wharf.

Marine tracking websites also showed the Connemara in the Queen Charlotte Sound.

In September, the Connemara lost power during a late night sailing and had to be towed back to Wellington Harbour.

It was the latest in a series of disruptions, delays and issues with the country's ferries.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for both Marlborough and Wellington, with a chance of northwest winds approaching a severe gale in exposed places. The warning was in place in Marlborough from 1pm to 9pm, and from 2pm to midnight in Wellington.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said winds had been picking up in the Cook Strait for the past few hours. She said wind speeds had reached an average of 55km/h in the Marlborough region and an average of 95km/h near Wellington Harbour.

Strong winds would persist for the rest of Tuesday, she said.