Body found on Auckland beach

Abhishek Arora, inset, drowned while swimming at Piha. Photo: Supplied / File

The body found on a beach on Auckland's west coast is understood to be an Indian man who went missing from Piha Beach earlier this week.

The man whose body was found on Bethells Beach, Abhishek Arora, 25, was amongst a group of swimmers who got into difficulty in the water at Piha on Tuesday evening.

Police said five swimmers were rescued but a sixth member of the group could not be located.

Arjun Bhardwaj, who has set up at Givealittle page to help the man's family, said that Arora's brother was returning to New Zealand from India to identify and collect his body.

"This is a significant financial burden during an already devastating time. Let's rally around them and ease their sorrow," the page said.

The Givealittle has so far raised more than $6000.

Formal identification is yet to take place.