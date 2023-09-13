Body found on Christchurch beach

Police are investigating after a body was found on a Christchurch beach.

A police spokeswoman said the body was located on the shore in Redcliffs this morning.

“Police were called at around 8.35am after a member of the public located the body,” she said.

“The body is believed to have been in the water for some time.

“Work will now be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin and establish the circumstances surrounding their death.”

Further updates would be provided once available, police said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said it did not appear that it was related to the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

New Zealand Herald reporters at the scene said that police have cordoned off an area where the body was found, while a specialist search team has also arrived.

-By Sam Sherwood