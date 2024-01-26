Body recovered after person jumped from crane

Police search the Wellington Harbour where a person failed to surface after jumping from a crane. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A body has been recovered from Wellington’s harbour after a person jumped from a crane and failed to surface from the water.

The police dive squad had earlier been searching the water after being alerted to the incident at the Hikitia Floating Crane about 12.45pm.

The crane is permanently moored in Wellington’s Harbour.

A police spokesperson confirmed the person who jumped from the crane had been found dead about 2.35pm.

“Police will be undertaking enquiries into the circumstances of this incident, however at this early stage there is no further information or comment available.

“A rāhui will be put in place, and details of that will be provided once confirmed.”

One witness told the New Zealand Herald he saw “a guy” climbing the crane.

“He went way up to the top - I just saw a little glimpse, but I saw the woman next to it was just crazy. She was desperate, it was sad to see that.

The Hikitia is moored on a boat, close to the Taranaki Street Dive Platform where the Z World Manu Champs are scheduled to take place this weekend. The incident is not thought to be connected to the competition.

The police dive squad is searching the Wellington Harbour for a person who failed to surface after jumping from the crane.

Scott Rice, the organiser for the Manu World Champs told the Herald the incident occurred outside the area where the competition is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

“This is a very tragic event and right now, our thoughts are with those who are affected. We are waiting to hear more.”