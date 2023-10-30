Boy seriously burned on school camp still in induced coma

A 9-year-old Hokitika boy is in MIddlemore Hospital's burns unit after being badly injured at a school camp. Photo / Jarred Williamson, LDR

More than $13,000 has been raised to help a 9-year-old Hokitika schoolboy who suffered serious burns while on a school camp last week.

The boy was initially airlifted to Christchurch Hospital from Waipara Adventure Camp near Amberley on Tuesday last week.

He was then transferred to the burns unit at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

He is in a medically induced coma and has, so far, undergone two surgeries.

A Givealittle fundraising page set up to help the boy and his family has had more than $13,200 in donations.

The page founder said the child had “many more” surgeries to come.

His father was on the camp with him and has been at his side in hospital.

“With ongoing surgeries, hospital appointments, and treatments plus day-to-day living, there will be unexpected expenses for this beautiful family,” the Givealittle page said.

“This is a tragic event that has not only affected the young boy’s whānau but also the wider community we have set this page up with the permission of the whānau so the community and wider community can show their love and support.

The Ministry of Education’s trauma response team has been at Hokitika Primary School, supporting students and staff who were also at the camp.

“The school advised us of an incident that happened at a school camp on the day it occurred,” the ministry’s Te Tai Runga leader Nancy Bell told Newstalk ZB.

“The wellbeing of ākonga and staff is always our priority and, after incidents like this, we offer the support of our Traumatic Incident Team to those affected.

On Thursday, the school asked parents to keep children home for the rest of the week.

“We ask this because we have many parents, staff members and students affected by the incident at camp, on top of a few other staff members away for a variety of reasons,” a spokesperson said.

“We do ask that all students from Rūma Kiwi and Kea come to school for the first part of Thursday, in order to spend time with the trauma team.

“Whānau of the students are invited to join this.”

TO DONATE: Click here to visit the Givealittle page.